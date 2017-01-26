Top Story

Follow India v England Live!

Five things we learned from SA v SL T20Is

Series loss a bitter pill to swallow

Watling ruled out for three weeks

Follow Australia v Pakistan live!

Munro and Marsh to miss BBL final

The Sydney Sixers will be without overseas professional Colin Munro for the Big Bash League final with the Black Caps left hander leaving the squad

Sri Lanka paste poor Proteas

Sri Lanka won their first series of any description in South Africa when they successfully chased 170 in the Twenty20 series decider at a packed

Moises guides the Sixers to the promised land

An exhibition of massive hitting from Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques in the super over helped earn the men in magenta a place in the

Kohli not scared of Mills

India skipper Virat Kohli is completely unfazed by the prospect of facing rapid left-arm seamer Tymal Mills in the T20Is against England. Kohli admitted to having

Women’s World Cup Qualifier squads

The squads of the 10 sides participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo from 7-21 February have been

T20 Series Preview: India v England

Fiery Johnson puts Scorchers into BBL final

