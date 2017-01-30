Top Story

England choke in Nagpur Chase

ODI series preview: NZ v Australia

The Press Tent: KP edition

Starc puzzled by lack of swing

AB lauds clinical Proteas

CSA to advertise coach job after England tour

Cricket South Africa extended the contract of head coach Rusell Domingo until after the tour of England later this year in October 2016. Should Domingo wish

England failed to knock over a modest total from India to allow the hosts to keep the T20I series alive with a five run win

Cobras upset Titans

Rory Kleinveldt led a stunning bowling display by the Cape Cobras with his five wickets paving the way for a superb nine-wicket win over defending champions the Titans late on

Protea rookie tears up Sunfoil Series

Duanne Olivier's maiden Sunfoil Series 10-wicket haul laid the foundation for the Knights to storm top of the competition table with a comfortable 121-run victory over the Warriors on the

Five Big Bash League revelations

The dust has settled on an incredible season of Big Bash League action with this season's campaign confirming the tournaments place among the most entertaining competitions in cricket. There were a

Lynn named BBL man of the tournament

Brisbane Heat opening batter Chris Lynn has been named the player of the tournament in the sixth season of the Big Bash League, thanks to his big hitting performances that

