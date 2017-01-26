The Sydney Sixers will be without overseas professional Colin Munro for the Big Bash League final with the Black Caps left hander leaving the squad
News
Sri Lanka paste poor Proteas
Sri Lanka won their first series of any description in South Africa when they successfully chased 170 in the Twenty20 series decider at a packed
Moises guides the Sixers to the promised land
An exhibition of massive hitting from Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques in the super over helped earn the men in magenta a place in the
Kohli not scared of Mills
India skipper Virat Kohli is completely unfazed by the prospect of facing rapid left-arm seamer Tymal Mills in the T20Is against England. Kohli admitted to having
Women’s World Cup Qualifier squads
The squads of the 10 sides participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo from 7-21 February have been
Reports & previews
Sri Lanka won their first series of any description in South Africa when they successfully chased 170 in the Twenty20 series decider at a packed