The Press Tent: Chopra edition

Ellis: England crack at squeaky bum time

Sodhi gets Caps recall

KP pulls out of IPL

Don’t fire Kohli up

News

De Villiers: Behardien to replace injured Miller

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has confirmed that Farhaan Behardien will replace the injured David Miller for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in

Players to watch in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from February 7 to 21 will see the best cricketers from 10 nations play

Frustrated Finch disappointed with lack of play

Stand in Australia skipper Aaron Finch has spoken of his frustration after the second ODI against New Zealand had to be called off due to

Miller credits getting dropped for success

Big hitting Proteas middle order batsman David Miller believes that getting dropped from the side helped him become a better player and allowed him to

Miller out of ODI series

Proteas batsman David Miller has been withdrawn from the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury involving his right hand. Miller sustained a

Reports & previews

Second ODI washed out

The second ODI between New Zealand and Australia at Mclean Park in Napier was rained off without a single ball being bowled. The rain did stop

Chahal seals series win for India

Thriller gives Caps series lead

England choke in Nagpur Chase

The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from February 7 to 21 will see the best cricketers from 10 nations play for a chance to join

Stand in Australia skipper Aaron Finch has spoken of his frustration after the second ODI against New Zealand had to be called off due to a soggy pitch at McLean

Big hitting Proteas middle order batsman David Miller believes that getting dropped from the side helped him become a better player and allowed him to cash in on his undoubted

Proteas batsman David Miller has been withdrawn from the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury involving his right hand. Miller sustained a cut to his finger while

