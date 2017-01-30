Cricket South Africa extended the contract of head coach Rusell Domingo until after the tour of England later this year in October 2016. Should Domingo wish
News
Cobras upset Titans
Rory Kleinveldt led a stunning bowling display by the Cape Cobras with his five wickets paving the way for a superb nine-wicket win over defending
Protea rookie tears up Sunfoil Series
Duanne Olivier's maiden Sunfoil Series 10-wicket haul laid the foundation for the Knights to storm top of the competition table with a comfortable 121-run victory
Five Big Bash League revelations
The dust has settled on an incredible season of Big Bash League action with this season's campaign confirming the tournaments place among the most entertaining
Lynn named BBL man of the tournament
Brisbane Heat opening batter Chris Lynn has been named the player of the tournament in the sixth season of the Big Bash League, thanks to
Reports & previews
England failed to knock over a modest total from India to allow the hosts to keep the T20I series alive with a five run win