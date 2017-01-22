Top Story

Support overwhelms Ngidi

Press Tent: Typoo Edition

Hales out of tour

Black Caps name Chappell-Hadlee squad

Shakib pulls Black Caps back

1987 Cricket World Cup winners set to receive their medals

The first Australia squad to win the ICC Cricket World Cup (ICC CWC) will receive winners’ medals on Sunday – 30 years after their triumph. Allan

Stars and Sixers book semi-final spots

The Sydney Sixers pushed the Melbourne Renegades out of the semi-final spots by winning their final round robin Big Bash League match the Melbourne Stars who also progressed. The Stars set

Marsh fifty sends Scorchers top

Shaun Marsh hit 57 off 34 balls to help the Perth Scorchers beat the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets and go to the summit of the Big Bash League. The Scorchers

Desert T20 underlines Scotland’s progress

At a time in which meaningful fixtures for all but a few Associate nations are in short supply the inaugural Desert T20 Challenge provided a much-needed shot in the arm. Although

Glamorgan continue pursuit of De Lange

According to Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris the County are still in talks to bring Proteas bowler Marchant de Lange to Wales. De Lange was linked with a move to the

