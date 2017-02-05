Top Story

BCCI resisting proposed changes

The Press Tent: Chopra edition

Ellis: England crack at squeaky bum time

Black Caps regain Chappell-Hadlee trophy

World Cup match dates revealed

Australia still top rankings for now

South Africa are eyeing number-one position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after New Zealand defeated Australia by 2-0 in its three-match series which concluded

AB backs new T20 league

Proteas skipper AB de Villiers has voiced his support for Cricket South Africa's proposed global destination T20 competition. Cricket South Africa announced the new league in

CSA delighted with Proteas

Cricket South Africa has congratulated the Proteas on taking a 3-0 winning lead over Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series.  The Proteas won their third

Proteas destroy Sri Lanka in Pink

The Proteas cruised to a seven-wicket victory with 18 overs to spare to take a winning 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the ODI Series

Change imminent at the ICC

The first ICC Board meeting of 2017 has concluded in Dubai with a series of key decisions being taken. With a full Board meeting, Chief Executives’

Second ODI washed out

Chahal seals series win for India

