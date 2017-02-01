South Africa are the leading team in Group B of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 and go into the tournament with the recent
News
Misbah calls for structural change
Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has claimed that simply replacing him as captain will not remedy the problems with cricket in the country which he believes have
Manohar outlines ICC vision for 2017
In a press release issued on Wednesday February 1st ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has outlined the global cricket governing body's vision for the year ahead. Manohar
India fancied in Qualifier
India starts as the most fancied team in Group A of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 owing to their high ranking and impressive
Pink Day ODI at the forefront of breast cancer awareness
Pink Day’s focus is to unite South African cricket fans and a nation in raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. This year the Pink Day
Reports & previews
A six-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal saw England fall 76 runs short of winning the T20I series in India after the hosts posted 202/6 in