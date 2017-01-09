Top Story

Behardien named T20 captain

Parnell backed to replace Abbott

Zampa pleads his case for India tour

The Press Tent: The dab edition

O’Keefe pulls out of BBL to prepare for India

Fresh after reports that Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw have given up on international cricket and joined County Cricket, David Wiese will be joining them. However, according

After relinquishing his ODI and T20 captaincy to Virtat Kholi, MS Dhoni will play his first limited-overs without being captain since 2007. Lauding the former captain,

The Sydney Sixers notched up their fourth victory in this season's Big Bash League as they beat the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in a

If ever there was an international arena that had the impact of changing a nervous, slightly intimidated Clark Kent into Superman, it has to be

After Mohammad Irfan's mother sadly passed away on Monday, the left-arm fast bowler has gone back to Pakistan to mourn. Being named in the squad for

Hobart Hurricanes Thunderstruck

Anderson powers whitewash

Killer KP fires Stars to win

Singh looking forward to batting alongside ‘fearless’ Dhoni

After relinquishing his ODI and T20 captaincy to Virtat Kholi, MS Dhoni will play his first limited-overs without being captain since 2007. Lauding the former captain, Yuvraj Singh is especially excited

Gibbs: Wanderers is inspiring

If ever there was an international arena that had the impact of changing a nervous, slightly intimidated Clark Kent into Superman, it has to be the Wanderers Stadium. Expect nothing different

Irfan withdraws from Australia tour after mother dies

After Mohammad Irfan’s mother sadly passed away on Monday, the left-arm fast bowler has gone back to Pakistan to mourn. Being named in the squad for the five-match ODI series against

