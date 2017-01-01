Top Story

Cricket 365 ODI team of the year

Top Story

KP slams match fixers

Top Story

Bangladesh drop Tanbir, Mehedi

Top Story

Black Caps whitewash Tigers

Top Story

Agar earns Test recall

News

Ponting added to backroom staff

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Ricky Ponting will work as an interim assistant coach with Australia’s Twenty20 International squad during the upcoming series against Sri

Sixers fold in Adelaide

Tight bowling from the Adelaide Strikers earned them their first win of their Big Bash League campaign against the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval. The

Broom in for injured Guptill

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a grade one left hamstring strain. Guptill will require

Prince appointed Cobra’s caretaker coach

The Cape Cobras have appointed the former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince as caretaker head coach until the end of the 2016/2017 campaign with immediate effect. Faiek

Faf lauds Carter’s work

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has lauded the efforts of St George's Park groundsman Adrian Carter who produced a fantastic wicket for the first Test. Carter

Reports & previews

Sixers fold in Adelaide

Tight bowling from the Adelaide Strikers earned them their first win of their Big Bash League campaign against the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval. The

Black Caps whitewash Tigers

Lynnsanity at the Gabba

Proteas clean up Sri Lanka

News

Ponting added to backroom staff

Sixers fold in Adelaide

Tight bowling from the Adelaide Strikers earned them their first win of their Big Bash League campaign against the Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval. The Strikers scrapped their way to

Broom in for injured Guptill

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a grade one left hamstring strain. Guptill will require two to four weeks to

Prince appointed Cobra’s caretaker coach

The Cape Cobras have appointed the former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince as caretaker head coach until the end of the 2016/2017 campaign with immediate effect. Faiek Davids will serve as Prince's

Faf lauds Carter’s work

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has lauded the efforts of St George's Park groundsman Adrian Carter who produced a fantastic wicket for the first Test. Carter turned the normally spin-friendly pitch

Top