Fresh after reports that Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw have given up on international cricket and joined County Cricket, David Wiese will be joining them. However, according
News
Singh looking forward to batting alongside ‘fearless’ Dhoni
After relinquishing his ODI and T20 captaincy to Virtat Kholi, MS Dhoni will play his first limited-overs without being captain since 2007. Lauding the former captain,
Haddin leads Sixers to tight victory in BBL
The Sydney Sixers notched up their fourth victory in this season's Big Bash League as they beat the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in a
Gibbs: Wanderers is inspiring
If ever there was an international arena that had the impact of changing a nervous, slightly intimidated Clark Kent into Superman, it has to be
Irfan withdraws from Australia tour after mother dies
After Mohammad Irfan’s mother sadly passed away on Monday, the left-arm fast bowler has gone back to Pakistan to mourn. Being named in the squad for
Reports & previews
The Sydney Sixers notched up their fourth victory in this season's Big Bash League as they beat the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in a