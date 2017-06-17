The Champions Trophy’s most memorable pieces of play

It seems like the tournament has just got underway but on Sunday the Champions Trophy will wrap up when India and Pakistan square off in a blockbuster final.

We have enjoyed plenty of great pieces of play in this tournament from brilliant run-outs to audacious scoop shots and here we take a look at some of the best.

England beat a spirited Bangladesh comfortably in the end but while Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim were going great guns it looked like the Tigers could pull an upset.

You won’t see the reverse scoop shot played much better than Mushfiqur did against Jake Ball.

New Zealand were well on top of Australia when rain robbed both teams of a result on Friday.

Luke Ronchi set the Black Caps innings up brilliantly with an aggressive half-century punctuated by some incredibly clean hitting.

Here we see Ronchi smashing Aussie Quick Pat Cummins over extra cover for a big six.

South Africa were far too good for Sri Lanka in Group B’s opening game with the Proteas bowling Sri Lanka out 96 runs shy of their 299.

AB de Villiers led by example in the field bagging a stunning catch and executing this run out which slots neatly into the category of never run for a misfield.

India got off to a winning start against Pakistan with Ravindra Jadeja producing more fielding brilliance, picking up the ball and throwing in one movement to run out Mohammad Hafeez in their victory.

England were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and were in stunning form early with Jos Buttler one of those to star.

Buttler showed us he could play the scoop shot as well as anybody in the game.

Tamim Iqbal was the star performer for Bangladesh notching a hundred and an innings of 95 in his first two efforts.

His lone hand in the game against Australia included this massive six.

Sri Lanka shocked India in their group game chasing down a record total to leave the group balanced on a knife edge.

Asela Gunaratne absolutely smoked Jasprit Bumrah for six with this incredible sweep

Bangladesh upset New Zealand to book a place in the semi-finals with Mahmudullah and Shakib-al-Hasan putting together a record breaking stand to rescue the Tigers after a top order collapse.

Mahmadullah played some awesome shots but none better than this mammoth six that traveled a few rows back into the crowd at Sophia Gardens.

Jason Roy struggled with bat in hand throughout the tournament but produced a moment of fielding brilliance to remove Glen Maxwell as England sent Australia tumbling out of the Champions Trophy.

India made light work of chasing South Africa’s small total but that didn’t stop Yuvraj Singh from finishing the match in style with this massive six.

Pakistan defeated hosts and favourites England in a massive upset in the semi-final, they strangled Eoin Morgan’s men for runs and bowled them out for 211.

Fakhar Zaman took this stunning running catch in a moment that lifted Pakistan in the field.