Bangladesh, BAN vs India, INDBangladesh, BAN264/7 after 50 overs.India, IND87/0 after 14 overs.Current Runrate: 6.00Target Runrate: 5.09Toss: India, IND won, chose to bowl

Scotland, SCO vs Zimbabwe, ZIMScotland, SCO317/6 after 50 overs.Zimbabwe, ZIM50/0 after 9 overs.Current Runrate: 5.26Target Runrate: 6.70Toss: Scotland, SCO won, chose to bat

Cambridge University Cricket Club, Blues vs Irish Universities, Men's RepresentativeCambridge University Cricket Club, Blues15/2 after 5 overs.Irish Universities, Men's Representative274/10 after 49 overs.Current Runrate: 3.00Target Runrate: 5.91Toss: Irish Universities, Men's Representative won, chose to bat