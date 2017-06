Scotland, SCO vs Namibia, NAMScotland, SCO268/5 after 43 overs.Namibia, NAM120/6 after 27 overs.Current Runrate: 4.44Target Runrate: 9.93Toss: Namibia, NAM won, chose to bowl

Sri Lanka, SRL vs Pakistan, PAKSri Lanka, SRL120/3 after 23 overs.Current Runrate: 5.07Target Runrate: 4.62Toss: Pakistan, PAK won, chose to bowl