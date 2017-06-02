Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza thought his side were “20 to 30 runs short” as they fell to an eight-wicket defeat against hosts England in the opening match of the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday.

The Tigers posted a score 305/6 in their 50 overs thanks mainly to century from Tamim Iqbal and a brisk 79 off 72 balls from Mushfiqur Rahim.

However, after the main contributors lost their wickets within two balls of each other, the innings fell away alarmingly in the final six overs.

Instead of posting a target in excess of 330, the Asian team posted what was a par total on a batting friendly wicket.

Joe Root scored 133 not as England cantered home with more than two overs to spare.

Mahrafe said after the game: “After Tamim got out, Mushfiqur fell the next ball. It was the problem for us. We still had Shakib, Mahmudullah and Sabbir but we couldn’t really go through those last six overs.

“I think we are 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket.”