Australia Big Bash League (BBL) team Brisbane Heat have secured the services of Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah if they need to replace one of their overseas internationals.

The Heat have already signed Shadab Khan and Brendon McCullum as their two overseas players for the season but have now tied down Yasir to a contract if they need him.

The Heat anticipate that Shadab might be required for international duty during this season’s BBL which is when Yasir will step in and replace his compatriot.

Heat coach Dan Vettori said: “Having Yasir agree to join us as a replacement player means that we can plan for the series with some certainty.”

“Shadab Khan has been going from strength-to-strength for Pakistan since signing with us and there is the possibility he could be required for international duty during the BBL.

“Having an experienced ‘like for like’ player such as Yasir to call upon means we can hopefully have continuity with our playing plans.

“He’s a very accomplished player in Test, One Day and T20 formats, and having him around will also benefit the slow bowlers in our squad, especially someone like Mitch Swepson who is a young bowler rapidly gaining more experience transitioning between white and red ball cricket.”

The BBL kick off on 9 December with the final scheduled for 2 February 2018.