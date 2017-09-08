Batsman AB de Villiers says he is prepared to work hard to win his place back in the South Africa Test team for the series against India, set to start in early January.

The 33-year-old has not played in the longest format since January 2016, saying he needed a break to recover from injuries and to manage his demanding workload.

The free-scoring batter though announced last month that he will once again be available for the Proteas in Test cricket, but only from mid-October, which means he will miss the two-match series against Bangladesh at home starting at the end of this month.

The Titans player knows it will be a challenge to play red-ball cricket again but is determined to win a place back in South Africa Test team, which will now be coached by Ottis Gibson.

De Villiers was quoted by the Hindustan Times website as saying: “The last 12 months have been very important to me. Just really finding my feet again. In a way pressing the reset button,”

“It is not that I can just walk into the team. I have to work hard for it. I am prepared to work really hard to be selected to play against India.”

De Villiers has also given up the ODI captaincy, saying he is refreshed to ready help the new leader try and win the 2019 World Cup.

He continued: “To feel happy in my life at the end of the day having stepped down from ODI captaincy. I feel very refreshed, revived and ready to go again. I have very quickly realised that it (cricket) is the most important thing in my life.

“I just want to enjoy the last few years of my career. Whether it is three to five to seven years that I don’t know.”