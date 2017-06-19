Pakistan move up rankings after Champions Trophy success

Pakistan moved up two places to number six in the latest ODI world rankings after being the crowned 2017 Champions Trophy winners at the Oval on Sunday.

The Asian side thumped their bitter rivals India by 180 runs after putting on a commanding display in front of a sold-out crowd in London.

Pakistan were the lowest-ranked side of the eight that took part in the tournament but have overcome all the odds, including an embarrassing defeat to India in their first game of the competition, to lift the trophy.

South Africa, who were knocked out at the group stages, retained their number-one status in 50-over cricket ahead of Australia and beaten finalists India.

Bangladesh slipped down one place to seventh, even though they defied expectations and reached the semi-finals in the UK, while Sri Lanka are now ranked at number eight.

The West Indies and Afghanistan, who drew their recent three-match series 1-1, are ninth and tenth respectively ahead of Zimbabwe and Ireland.

ICC ODI team rankings:

Rank Team Points

1 South Africa 119

2 Australia 117

3 India 116

4 England 113

5 New Zealand 111

6 Pakistan 95

7 Bangladesh 94

8 Sri Lanka 93

9 West Indies 77

10 Afghanistan 54