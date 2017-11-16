Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to play limited overs series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have reached an agreement to play two Twenty20 Internationals and a five-match One-Day International (ODI) series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year.

All seven matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is serving as Afghanistan’s home ground.

“The two T20Is and five-match ODI series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium will give both sides a valuable opportunity to face each other for competitive cricket ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in March. Both sides have played closely fought series in the past and this will again ensure that cricket fans witness some great cricket between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe,” ACB chairman Shukrullah Atif Mashal said in a statement.

ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said: “We have in recent times enjoyed riveting cricket series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and we believe the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20 international matches will be no different.

“For us, the Afghanistan tour will be very important because, as a team that has not played a great deal of limited-overs cricket over the last couple of years, the series will present a great opportunity for our side to try and gel together as a unit before the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 which will be staged in Zimbabwe.”

Fixtures:

1st T20I – 5 February 2018

2nd T20I – 6 February 2018

1st ODI – 9 February 2018

2nd ODI – 11 February 2018

3rd ODI – 13 February 2018

4th ODI – 16 February 2018

5th ODI – 19 February 2018