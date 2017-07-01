Africa all set to battle it out again

Botswana, Ghana, Uganda and hosts Kenya will battle each other in a double round robin format for direct qualification to the U19 World Cup.

The U19 World Cup is to be held in New Zealand from January 13 to 3 February 2018.

The Africa qualifier which begins in Nairobi this morning will see the hosts face Ghana at the home of Kenyan cricket, Gymkhana, while Uganda take on Botswana at Jaffrey Sports Club in Lavington.

The Kenyans will look to dominate in their home conditions while the other teams will also fancy their chances of qualification.

The Ugandans boast an impressive squad while the boys from Botswana will be making their first appearance at this level after qualifying from division 2.

There will be plenty of talent on show over the next week as the boys will look to make their nations proud by qualifying for the showpiece next year. All matches will be live scored through the ICC website.

Fixtures :

Gymkhana Jaffrey

1 July Kenya vs Ghana Uganda vs Botswana

2 July Kenya vs Botswana Ghana vs Uganda

4 July Botswana vs Ghana Kenya vs Uganda

5 July Botswana vs Uganda Kenya vs Ghana

7 July Uganda vs Ghana Kenya vs Botswana

8 July Kenya vs Uganda Ghana vs Botswana