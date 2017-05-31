Chris Lynn is genuinely not sure what his role will be in Australia’s batting line-up at the upcoming Champions Trophy, but he is just happy to be in the squad in the UK.

Lynn injured his shoulder playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the early part of the IPL season and looked as if he would miss a large chunk of the year.

However, the right-handed batsman recovered and continued to show great form in the shortest format that made the selectors include him in the national squad for the global tournament that gets underway on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Paceman Starc eyes quick return to rhythm

Lynn said: “Yeah I was shitting myself to be honest. I was in good nick as well. It was probably the first thing that crossed my mind that it would dampen my chances of playing here.

“That’s why I stayed over in India because I knew, there’s not a great deal to do over in India, but rehab was the first priority.

“So I smashed that every day and I knew that if I stayed over there and tried to get a bit of game time I’d give myself every chance to get myself fit for this.”

So what will his role be for the Aussies at the 50-over event? The Queenslander opened the batting in the IPL and tries to blast every ball over the boundary.

Australia have a power packed batting line-up though and Lynn is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI. So would he have to change his game or bat lower down the order? The player himself is not sure.

Lynn asked: “Does my role change? I’m not sure yet. At the end of the day it’s a white ball coming down at me and if I can smack the ball like I do in T20 I’ll be pretty happy but finding that right tempo is key and working out when to play smart cricket and when to have a go.

“Whoever plays in the best XI is obviously there for a reason and whoever’s missing out is a bit, well, not stiff because who do you drop out of that line up? We’re all good players.

He concluded in typical Lynn fashion: “Whatever happens, mate, if we win the comp who cares?`”