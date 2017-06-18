Australia women’s batsman Beth Mooney is hoping her experience of playing in England will help her perform at her peak at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old Mooney played county cricket for Yorkshire during the 2015 Australian winter and also represented the Yorkshire Diamonds in last year’s England Women’s Super League.

Having only played in nine ODIs, the opener says it makes her comfortable to know the conditions they will contend with, even though none of Australia’s games are in Yorkshire.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off in the UK on the 24 June with the final scheduled for 23 July.

Mooney told Cricket Australia’s website: “I’ve been lucky enough to play the last couple of years in Yorkshire, the conditions are slightly different up there but it does make me a bit more comfortable and confident heading into the games over here.

“Hopefully I do well if and when given the opportunity.”

Australia’s batting unit is loaded with plenty of talent and Mooney knows it will be a difficult task to leave anyone out.

The Aussies have had held a camp at home before they arrived in the UK, where they have already played a inter-squad warm-up match.

Mooney continued: “The vibe around the camp is really good and everyone keen to get going. Everyone looks in good touch and I don’t envy the selectors at all.

“Everyone in the squad of 15 is in a good position to win games for us at any point and our batting has come along really nicely.”