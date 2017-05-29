Hosts England are one of the favourites to lift the Champions Trophy but Australia coach Darren Lehmann was quick to point out that home ground advantage has not always worked in their favour.

England have finished as runners-up in the last two Champions Trophy’s that was held in the UK.

They lost in the final in 2004 to the West Indies and then fell again on home soil in the championship game to India in 2013.

England also hosted the first three World Cups – in 1975, 1979 and 1983 – and not won any of those tournaments.

ALSO READ: Paceman Starc eyes quick return to rhythm

In fact, the English have not won any major tournament in the men’s game.

And Lehmann, who as a coach won the World Cup on home turf with the Aussies in 2015, was quick to remind the English about their past results.

Lehmann told Sky racing: “It’s an advantage but they haven’t won it at home either.

“The pressure is on when you play at home, like us trying to win a World Cup at home (in 2015). It’s a huge tournament.

“The World Cup is obviously a bit tougher than the Champions Trophy but it’s the best eight sides going at it. You need to play well and it’s straight knockout basically.

“You can probably lose one but you have to win most of your games. The great thing about this one is it’s the top eight sides playing and anyone can win.

“That’s the challenge for the groups and (while) England are obviously one of the favourites, any one of those eight (teams) can win it.”