The Champions Trophy maybe scrapped in favour of an expanded World T20 in 2021, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Dave Richardson.

The 50-over competition’s future almost always comes up for discussion when the tournament concludes, it was no different this time as Pakistan walked away with the spoils after beating India at the Oval on Sunday.

A former international wicketkeeper with South Africa, Richardson explained that by staging a World T20, it will allow the ICC to include more teams to expand the sport to parts of the world in which it is not so popular.

Richardson said: “It’s always been quite difficult to distinguish or differentiate between the two 50-over global events.

“With the World Cup becoming a ten-team event, it’s almost like the World Cup is becoming more like the Champions Trophy, which I think is a good thing.

“I think it (World Cup) will still be a longer event. The World Cup format will allow the best chance for the best four teams to get into the semifinals.

“So it takes away the risk of maybe a rain-affected game or one poor game having a huge impact on the tournament like it can be in this tournament (Champions Trophy). But still, highly competitive matches hopefully.

“And then, whether the Champions Trophy in 2021 stays a Champions Trophy, or we move to two World T20s – that still needs to be discussed and settled.

“It’s a possibility, yes. I wouldn’t say it is categorically going to happen because, as we’ve seen, the Champions Trophy on its own is a very good event and very well-supported, particularly in the UK, where you get support for all teams.

“So let’s not be too hasty in writing it off, but to be honest and frank, there is consideration for moving towards two World T20s in a four-year cycle.”