Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come in support of Australia’s players in their pay dispute with their cricket board (CA).

More than 200 Australian players are currently unemployed after they refused to agree on terms of a new contract which expired at the end of last month.

The dispute has already seen an Australia A tour to South Africa, that was scheduled for later this month, called off as the players refuse to play without signing new deals.

The next international assignment at risk is a proposed two-Test tour to Bangladesh in August with the Ashes series later this year also in doubt.

Vaughan, who famously captained England to success in the 2005 Ashes series on home soil, says he respects the big names of Australia’s team as they fight for the little known players.

Cricket Australia wants the new contracts to include a different revenue-sharing model to the previous one, with big-name players receiving higher earnings and the State players receiving less.

Speaking on Thursday, Vaughan said: “I have a huge amount of respect for all the Australian players.

“The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, they could have quite easily signed their contracts.

“They’re rich people anyway, but the could quite easily could have got even richer quicker. Full credit to the Australian players for staying tight.”