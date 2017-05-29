Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc says it didn’t take him long to feel like he has his rhythm back after returning to training from a foot injury.

The left-arm paceman had been sidelined for three months but has been bowling in the nets for the last 20 days as he gets himself ready for Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign, which starts against New Zealand on Friday.

The 27-year-old missed the Indian Premier League to concentrate on getting back to full fitness and feels his comeback is better than last season when he missed seven months of action.

Starc said: “So even coming back into the nets, it didn’t feel like it took too long to get some good rhythm back. So hopefully it’s not like last time with such a big lay-off.

“I’m pretty confident with how it’s going, it’s feeling good in the nets and with the few centre wickets we’ve had.”

The Aussies have a fearsome pace bowling quartet for the Champions Trophy, with Stars joined in the squad by Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson.

Injuries have ensured that all four pacers have not played together for the national side together but Starc is relishing going into battle with his fast bowling friends.

Starc continued: “We’re looking forward to hopefully playing a few games together if the four of us get picked.

“We’ve obviously come through the ranks together, we’ve played a lot together and against each other in the under-age stuff and heading into domestic cricket.

“But we haven’t all been on the park at the same time for Australia. So I think it’s exciting for the four of us.”