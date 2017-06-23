The Australia Cricketers Association (ACA) has rejected the new contract offer from Cricket Australia, saying in a statement that they have advised their clients not to sign.

CA had earlier confirmed that they made a new and improved offer to the players with current national contracts ending at the end of this month.

However, with the latest offer rejected the pay dispute between the board and players could continue beyond the end of the month.

The ACA said it remained committed to resolving the dispute and has requested an emergency mediation at CEO to CEO level in order to break this impasse.

The ACA’s statement read: “The ACA notes that CA has made a revised MOU offer and sent it to the players. They have also issued ‘contract offers’ directly to individual players for their signature; bypassing the ACA.

The ACA has advised players not to sign.

The letter provided to players today from CA does not accurately reflect how far apart the parties remain with a week to go. The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues.

The contract offers do not contain Revenue Sharing for all players, and are not what they appear to be. They do not include crucial information regarding terms and conditions.

Further, as has been requested since August 2016, critical financial and forecasting information has yet to be provided so the ACA can properly assess the offers and advise the players accordingly.

This remains unacceptable.

The ACA remains committed to a Revenue Share for all players. As stated in the ACA Media Release this morning, the ACA has requested emergency mediation at CEO to CEO level in order to break this impasse.”