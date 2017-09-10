Australia captain Steve Smith is confident his team will adapt to spin-friendly conditions in the upcoming ODI series in India despite struggling in the longest format recently in Bangladesh.

The Australia ODI squad arrived in Chennai on Sunday and will play the hosts in five ODIs and three T20Is, with the series starting on 17 September.

The tourists have come straight from Bangladesh where they fought hard to salvage a one-draw in the two-match Test series in what was testing conditions that favoured the slow-bowlers.

The Australia skipper though says the ODI batting group has played spin well and that the Indian surfaces won’t offer as much assistance in limited-overs cricket.

Smith told reporters at a press conference Sunday: “I think the one-day group has played spin pretty well for a while.

“Obviously we are still learning in the Test format. We have come from a challenging tour from Bangladesh.

“The guys are learning and trying to improve. So, hopefully they can continue to do so. [I am] not sure the one-day wickets will present quite as much spin [as] perhaps some of the Test wickets.

“But we have to wait and see and adapt to the conditions accordingly.”

Australia tour to India fixtures:

Sept 12 – warm-up game, Chennai

Sept 17 – 1st ODI, Chennai

Sept 21 – 2nd ODI, Kolkata

Sept 24 – 3rd ODI, Indore

Sept 28 – 4th ODI, Bengaluru

Oct 1 – 5th ODI, Nagpur

Oct 7 – 1st T20I, Ranchi

Oct 10 – 2nd T20I, Guwahati

Oct 13 – 3rd T20I, Hyderabad