Australia captain Steve Smith was frustrated that his side had to endure another no-result against Bangladesh at the Champions Trophy but knows they now have to beat England in their final group A encounter to progress to the semi-final.

The Aussies were well on their way to victory against Tigers, reaching 83/1 after 16 overs chasing a target of 183.

With a result only possible after 20 overs, the Australians felt the cruel nature of sport as the rain continued through the night at the Oval with no chance of the players returning to the field.

Australia also had to share the points in their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand, so sit on two points from their two matches ahead of the final group game against England, who have already beaten Bangladesh.

Smith said after the washout: “Disappointing not to get a result but we can’t do much about the weather.

“The equation is pretty simple for us now. We have to beat England and I think then we’re through.”

Australia match against England takes place at Edgbaston on Saturday.