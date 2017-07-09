Australia captain Steve Smith says players will not give up the revenue sharing model as the pay dispute with their national board (CA) continues.

More than 200 Australian cricketers, including big names such as Steve Smith and David Warner, are currently unemployed after their contracts expired at the end of last month.

In a post on social media, Smith says all the leaders of Australia’s cricket teams, which includes himself, vice-captain Warner and women’s captain Meg Lanning are in agreement that domestic players should still receive their fair share.

The dispute has already seen in an Australia A tour to South Africa being cancelled while Australia’s Test tour to Bangladesh in September is also in doubt.

Smith wrote on Instagram: “I’ll say what we as players have been saying for some time now: we are not giving up the revenue sharing model for all players.

“But, through the ACA we are willing to make important changes to modernise the existing model for the good of the game. We are and have always been willing to make those changes.

“Changes for how the model can be adapted for the even greater benefit of grass roots cricket, which is after all where we all started. We are determined to keep revenue sharing for all because we must take care of domestic players in Australia.

“As leaders that’s what David [Warner], Meg [Lanning], Alex [Blackwell] and I have been fighting for: a fair share for state players who are also partners in cricket.”