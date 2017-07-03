Sutherland remains uninvolved in pay talks

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has reaffirmed his decision not to become involved with the ongoing pay negotiations.

The previous Memorandum of Understanding expired over the weekend effectively rendering over 230 players unemployed.

Sutherland remains resolute in his desire not to enter into CEO to CEO talks with his opposite number at the Australian Cricketer’s association.

The ACA convened a special meeting of its executive over the weekend in Sydney passing a resolution that read: “The players affirm their view that third party mediation at CEO level remains the right process to resolve the current impasse.”

CA’s head of strategy and people Kevin Roberts has been left with the responsibility of leading MoU talks but it has been clear for some time that talks have been deadlocked.

The Australia A squad have given CA until Friday to resolve the pay dispute, failing which the players will stage a boycott of the tour to South Africa.

Also in danger is the Test tour to Bangladesh as well as the Ashes.

Cricket Australia have threatened the players with long bans should they engage in any exhibition matches during this time.

The sticking point in the deal has been CA desire to abolish the revenue sharing model with domestic players in particular those who do not play BBL set to be hit hardest if that element is removed from the MoU.

Former Test batsman Ed Cowan told Sky Sports Radio: “The median [state contract] income for a domestic player is less than $100,000.

“We’re trying to compete with other sports, attract talent, and yet domestic players, particularly those who don’t play in the Big Bash, do not get paid very well.

“Averages and medians are very different numbers. What CA likes to do is average the top contract with the bottom contract and say ‘that’s your average player’. But we’ve got 20 people in our [New South Wales] squad, and 70% of them will be within A$20,000 of the base contract. The top contract is within A$40,000 of the bottom contract, and there’s a A$70,000 gap between that and the [CA offer] average. No-one’s even close to that.

“Across the states, I’ve talked to players from every single state, I’ve played for two states, and been a senior player in both those states.”