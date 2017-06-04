Mashrafe hoping Tigers can rekindle the spirit of 2005

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is looking for his team to channel the spirit of 2005 as they look to upset Australia in their Champions Trophy clash at the Oval on Monday.

Mashrafe is the only survivor, from both sides, of an ODI in Cardiff 12 years ago when the Tigers famously beat the Aussies by five wickets in the last over.

The win remains the Tigers’ only success against Australia in any format and Mashrafe, who is also the team’s opening bowler, remembered how he dismissed legendary wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist.

Mashrafe said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday: “Yes, Cardiff – 12 years back. Obviously, tomorrow is a new day and it has been a good memory for us. We are confident enough to play against them.

“We will try our level best. I can remember only that I got Gilchrist out – and in the night time we were driven in a limousine.

“It was a great memory for us, especially for me, in this team. That’s what I can remember. But the team has changed. The team is playing good cricket now. So let’s see what happens.”

The game takes on significance for both teams as Bangladesh lost their opening game of the tournament, going down to host England, while Australia shared the points with New Zealand after their match was rained off.