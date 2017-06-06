Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan admits his team was lucky to escape with a share of the spoils against Australia but says they now have a very good chance to make the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

The Tigers were bowled out for just 182 in 44.3 overs against the Aussies at the Oval on Monday.

Australia then reached 83/1 after 16 overs when the rain came and never went away as both teams took a point from the contest.

A loss would have meant that Bangladesh’s tournament had come to an end after they also went down to England in the opening match.

Now, however, they still have a glimmer of hope as they prepare for their final group game against New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

Shakib said: “We are lucky, but this is something that no one can control. We need luck going forward to the next game.

“We have a very good chance (to qualify for the semifinals), but we need to win that game and need the other results going our way.

“The best thing we can do is go to Cardiff and win that game.”