Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan said there batsmen “some silly shots” after they were thrashed by India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

The Tigers, playing in their first semi-final at a global event, were ruthlessly beaten by nine wickets after only posting a total of 264/7 in their 50 overs after being sent in to bat by India captain Virat Kohli.

REPORT: Clinical India trounce tame Tigers

However, the target could have, perhaps should have, been much bigger as Bangladesh found themselves at 154/2 in the 27th over and on track for total of around 320 or 330.

They lost wickets at crucial times to their Asian rivals and Shakib was left deeply disappointed with their tournament exit.

Speaking after the game, Shakib said: “The way we performed was very disappointing. We were in a good position to get 320 or 330. The batsmen were looking good to make individual hundreds and get us to 320.

“But India bowled a few dot balls. The batsmen tried to score more runs and in doing that, they lost wickets. And from there on they kept on bowling in good areas and that put us under a lot of pressure.

“We have played enough games to know these things happen. We are all experienced people. Bowlers bowl good balls and sometimes you can’t score runs.

“It doesn’t mean you panic and play big shots and get out. We played some silly shots. And on this wicket, a score of 260 or 270 is not even par.”