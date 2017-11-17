Cameron Bancroft and Tim Paine were included in Australia’s Test squad for the first two Ashes Test that starts in Brisbane on 23 November.

Opening batsman Bancroft, who has had strong start with the bat in domestic four-day cricket, has replaced Matt Renshaw at top of the order and will make his Test debut in the first Ashes Test at the GABBA.

The 32-year-old Paine, who played the last of his four Tests than seven years ago, was chosen in the much debated wicketkeeping position ahead of Matthew Wade, who was dropped for a lack of runs.

Shaun Marsh was also recalled to the side and is set to bat at number six with Glenn Maxwell making way from the team that did duty in the last Test series in Bangladesh.

Uncapped South Australia seamer was also included in the 13-man squad but is seen as the fifth pacer behind Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird.

Australia selector Trevor Hohns said Bancroft had earnt his call-up to the Test side but said the 21-year-old Renshaw, who averages just under 37 in his 10 Tests, is still a talent but must go back to first-class cricket and find form.

Hohns explained: “Cameron has been a player of interest to us for some time now, having been unlucky to miss out on the Test tour to Bangladesh that was cancelled in 2015.

“He is a very talented and tough cricketer who shows a good temperament for Test cricket.

“He has thoroughly earned and deserves his call-up following some outstanding performances in the early rounds of the JLT Sheffield Shield competition this season.

“We still view Matthew as a player of immense talent, but he is out of form at the moment and we don’t feel an Ashes Test match is the best place for him to find form.

“We would like him to go back to first-class cricket and push his name forward with the selection panel through big runs.”

Australia Test squad: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner (vice-capt), Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Chadd Sayers