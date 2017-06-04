England have called up fast bowler Steven Finn to replace the injured Chris Woakes for the rest of their Champions Trophy campaign.

Woakes was ruled out of tournament after suffering a side strain in the opening game against Bangladesh after only bowling two overs in the first innings.

The 28-year-old Finn was part of England’s ODI squad for the tour to the West Indies in March and was a surprising omission from the original Champions Trophy squad.

The Middlesex paceman is also in good form as he has taken five wickets in two matches for the England Lions in their ongoing series against South Africa A.

Finn could be in contention for starting berth for England’s second match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.