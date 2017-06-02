Hosts England have been dealt a blow with the news that seamer Chris Woakes has been ruled out for rest of the Champions Trophy with a side strain.

Woakes injured his left side strain after only bowling two overs in England’s eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening game of the tournament at the Oval on Thursday.

The Warwickshire allrounder underwent a scan after the game and it has now been confirmed that he will play no further part as England chase their first major global trophy.

Speaking after the their victory over the Tigers, England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that Woakes would be a big loss if he were to be ruled out.

Morgan said: “He’s obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years, and a mainstay, a very reliable guy.

“And it is a worry when he goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl.

“Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren’t they?. Yeah, he would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play.”

England have not as yet named a replacement.