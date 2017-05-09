England ODI captain Eoin Morgan believes Jonny Bairstow could still be a great asset to the national side even though he won’t be a regular starter when first choice players return to the fold.

With Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes on IPL duty in India, Bairstow played in the recent two-match series against Ireland and once again impressed with the willow in hand.

The Yorkshire batsman struck an unbeaten 72 from just 44 balls as England beat Ireland by 85 runs at Lord’s on Sunday to seal a 2-0 series whitewash.

A regular in the Test team, Bairstow knows he will probably have to carry the drinks if everybody in the squad is fit and Morgan has sympathy for his teammate.

The skipper though also says the 27-year-old would be the perfect replacement if someone were to get injured as England prepare for a series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy next month.

In quotes published on Cricinfo, Morgan said: “If an injury goes down, touch wood, you want someone in form to stand up. We’ve seen it before, where he hasn’t even been in the squad, and he’s come back from a Yorkshire game, and won us the game.

“That’s the type of character he is. It’s amazing to watch, because you’d have a lot of guys who would complain about their situation – not getting enough chances, or a long enough run – but he comes in and just performs. And that’s rare.

“Jonny has never let us down, and that is so rare to get someone that hungry and focused to come in and produce every game. And that gives him credit as he goes on.”