Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey expects England allrounder Ben Stokes to be the star of the show during the Champions Trophy that starts in the UK next month.

Hussey, who won the World Cup with the Aussies in 2007, has been in India while Stokes has set the world alight for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 25-year-old Stokes, who is in his debut season in the IPL, has already scored a century and a fifty while he has also taken 10 wickets in as many matches as his team look set to feature in the playoffs.

On the back of that form, Hussey predictd that the left-handed batsman and right-arm seamer will be the star attraction as England try to win their first global title.

Hussey told Cricket Australia’s website: “I’ve watched him in India in the IPL and he’s playing really well.

“I feel like his batting has improved immeasurably, he’s now starting to really work it out.

“And with experience he’s getting better as a short-form bowler as well, he’s more confident in his own ability.

“He’s an incredible talent, incredible power. Once he starts figuring the game out in the mind, how he plays best and with a bit more experience it’s a really dangerous combination.

“All the assets are there and if his confidence is up and gets the opportunity to play well then he could get on a roll and be really hard to stop.”