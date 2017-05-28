Stokes admits injury concern ahead of Champions Trophy

England allrounder Ben Stokes is a doubt for the third and final ODI against South Africa at Lord’s on Monday after admitting there are still concerns over his knee injury.

Stokes scored his second ODI century and took a wicket on his way to picking up the man of the match award as England beat the Proteas by two runs at the Rose Bowl to win the three-match series with a game to spare.

However, the 25-year-old Stokes, who was named as the Most Valuable Player at the recently concluded Indian Premier League, only bowled three overs in South Africa’s innings after scoring 101 off just 76 balls.

The Durham player felt discomfort in the first ODI at Headingley but was deemed fit to play on Saturday.

With the Champions Trophy starting on Thursday, England could give Stokes a break on Monday so he can be ready for England’s opening game of the global tournament against Bangladesh.

When asked about his injury, Stokes told TMS: “I’m not sure if it’s a worry or not, it comes and goes. I have good days and bad days.

“I’ll be itching at the bit to play [in the final game at Lord’s on Monday]. We’re just trying to find out what [the injury] it is at the moment.”