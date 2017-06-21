India coach Anil Kumble has resigned from his position after saying that his relationship with captain Virat Kohli had become “untenable” and he felt it was best to move on.

There have been reports that the India players were not happy with Kumble’s style of management, saying the former leg-spinner was “intimidating”.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously said that Kumble had to reapply for his post with his contract coming to an end after the recent the Champions Trophy, where India lost in the final.

Kumble did reapply for the job but has now quit the role after saying the BCCI had informed him that the skipper had reservations about his coaching style.

The India squad have already left for the Caribbean to play five ODIs and a T20I against the West Indies with the BCCI saying that MV Sridhar will “supervise the team management” while batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will continue in their roles.

Five other candidates have already applied for the India coaching job including Virender Sehwag, former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India A and current Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput.

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which consists of former players, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will make their recommendations of the who the next coach should be.

Shortly after he resigned, Kumble released a statement via social media which read: “I am honoured by the confidence reposed in my by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach.

“The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

“Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach.

“I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach.

“Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

“Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table.

“These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

“In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

“Let me reiterate that it has been an absolutely privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

“I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.”