India captain Virat Kohli gave all the credit to Sri Lanka after his side were well beaten in their Champions Trophy clash at the Oval on Thursday.

After being sent in to bat, India posted a daunting total of 321/6 in their 50 overs, with opener Shikhar Dhawan contributing a magnificent 125 while their were also half-centuries for Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Sri Lanka however defied the odds and chased down the target with only three wickets down and more than an over to spare.

While it would be easy to have a go at his bowlers for not defending a large score, Kohli preferred to praise the opposition.

Kohli said told reporters after the game: “I think Sri Lanka played really well. The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible.

“We all felt we had enough on the board at the halfway mark. We trusted our bowlers, but they (Sri Lanka) were pretty good on the day.

“Kept their momentum going and executed their shots really well. Our bowlers bowled decently, but they batted really well.”

India now face a virtual quarter-final clash against South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.