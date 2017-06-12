India captain Virat Kohli praised his bowlers after they beat South Africa at the Oval on Sunday to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Kohli and his charges had beaten Pakistan but lost to Sri Lanka in their previous encounters in the tournament to set up a winner takes all clash against the Proteas.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India dismissed their opponents for just 191 and easily knocked off the runs with only two wickets down for a comfortable win.

Kohl said after the game: “We wanted to step up that intensity. This is probably our best game so far. When the opportunity comes your way, you have to grab it.

“It was a good toss to win. The fielders backed our bowlers.”

Looking to ahead to the last-four game that will most likely be against Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston, the same venue where they beat bitter rivals Pakistan, Kohli said his side could still improve.

The India skipper continued: “We played in Birmingham before. We like that pitch. It suits our game.

“There’s no looking back. There’s always room for improvement. We can’t rest on your laurels.”