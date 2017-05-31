India players not happy with Kumble’s coaching style

Reports suggest that India’s players are not happy with the coaching style of Anil Kumble and have made their feelings known to the country’s cricket board (BCCI).

The BCCI have now chosen not to renew Kumble’s one-year contract with the national head coaching position being advertised.

Kumble, who has only lost one series as coach, a T20 reverse against the West Indies in August last year, will see his current deal end at the end of the Champions Trophy.

Reports have emerged that the players don’t particularly enjoy Kumble’s intimidating man-management style.

In an article published on Cricinfo, a source confirmed that Kumble has been conducting himself like a “headmaster” at a school with the players preferring a more relaxed approach.

The rift between some players and the coach was not shot down by captain Virat Kohli when he conducted his first interview when the team arrived in the UK to defend their Champions Trophy.

Kohli tellingly told the media that he did not find anything wrong with the national side’s coaching job being advertised.

He said: “The process has been followed every single time the similar way in Indian cricket for the past so many years is what I know.

“Even the last time the post was up for a change the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner.

“I don’t see anything very different from what has happened in the past. That is something the board has recognised. They want to follow the same pattern.”

India start their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on Sunday.