Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been recalled to India’s ODI squad for the first three games of the upcoming five-match series against Australia.

Spin twins Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have once again been left out, with the selectors saying the two slow-bowlers have been given rest.

Ashwin and Jadeja also missed the recent ODI series in Sri Lanka, where Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were the spin options as India romped to a five-nil series whitewash.

ALSO READ: Pothas lauds ‘All Black-like’ India

India’s chief selector MSK Prasad said in a statement: “The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested.

“The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well, are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”

Seamer Shardul Thakur, who made his international debut and played in two games in Sri Lanka, has been left out of the squad with four pacemen already available.

All the batsmen have retained their places while Hardik Pandya will cover the allrounder position.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

India vs Australia fixtures

Sept 12 – warm-up game, Chennai

Sept 17 1st ODI, Chennai

Sept 21 – 2nd ODI, Kolkata

Sept 24 – 3rd ODI, Indore

Sept 28 – 4th ODI, Bengaluru

Oct 1 – 5th ODI, Nagpur

Oct 7 – 1st T20I, Ranchi

Oct 10 – 2nd T20I, Guwahati

Oct 13 – 3rd T20I, Hyderabad