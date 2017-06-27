Ravi Shastri is the favourite to be named the new India coach after he confirmed that he has applied for the vacant position, according to the New Indian Express publication.

The India head coaching role is vacant after Anil Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy, saying that the relationship between himself and captain Virat Kohli had become “untenable”.

The BCCI has previously confirmed that five other candidates had applied and were on shortlist – Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh.

Shastri worked with India as team director from August 2014 until the middle of last year and led the side to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and the last-four of the 2016 World T20 on home soil and was said to be disappointed not to get the job on a permanent basis.

When asked if he had applied for the India coaching vacancy, Shastri was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying: “Yes, I have decided to apply for the job.”

The former India allrounder is also reportedly the preferred choice of skipper Kohli as the two enjoyed a good relationship when Shastri previously worked with the national side.