Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months by the country’s cricket board after he admitted to a charge of failing to report a suspect approach during the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

The 23-year-old left-arm bowler, who has played three Tests, nine ODIs and 5 T20Is, has had his national contract suspended and he was also fined 200 000 Pakistani rupees.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement: “Nawaz was charged with a single violation, on one occasion, which he failed to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department, full details of the approaches and invitations received by him to engage in corrupt conduct.”

Nawaz is the second casualty in the ongoing corruption investigation that has already seen paceman Mohammad Irfan hit with a one-year ban.

Four other players – Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan – are also under investigation by a three-member tribunal and have been provisionally suspended from all cricket.