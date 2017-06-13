Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed says his team will be looking to play positive cricket when they take on hosts England in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.

The Asian side sealed their place in the last-four with a nervy three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Monday, chasing a target of 237.

REPORT: Pakistan sneak nervous clash to book semi

Sarfraz was there at the end, scoring a precious unbeaten 61, to guide his team to the win and they will now face favourites England, who qualified for the knockouts with three wins from three.

It is a remarkable feat that Pakistan are still in contention as they were written off after suffering a big defeat to India in their opening game but then beat South Africa and now Sri Lanka.

Sarfraz said: “Indeed it was very important for us as a team. Obviously nobody was rating us and they were writing us off, but once again I give all the credit to the team management for boosting us after the India game, especially our bowlers.

“We have to play positive cricket as England have been playing positive cricket in the last two years.

“If you’re playing a world class team you play more positive cricket. So will definitely do that against England.”