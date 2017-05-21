Umar Akmal will return home from Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad after failing two fitness tests in two days, according to the country’s cricket board.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has confirmed that a replacement will be named ahead of the tournament that starts in the UK next month.

Batsman Akmal made a return to Pakistan’s ODI squad for the global event after being dropped for the series in Australia at the start of the year.

Khan told ESPNcricinfo: “He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy.

“So since we don’t have a policy to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement.

“We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements.”