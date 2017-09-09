Patel fires Kenya top of Pool C

Rakep Patel struck a second successive half-century to give Kenya command of Pool C after they overcame hosts Northern Cape by five wickets in their Africa T20 Cup encounter at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday.

The visiting captain, who struck 74 in the opening round of games on Friday, blasted an unbeaten 72 (47 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) to help his side edge past their 149-run victory target with eight balls to spare.

Patel had earlier won the toss and asked the home team to bat first. Grant Mokoena (25) and Patrick Kruger (29) provided a good start with a 56-run opening stand but, from there, NC lost wickets too regularly.

Aubrey Swanepoel also hit 25 and Keegan Petersen 22, but no one really kicked on as the locals reached 148/5 – still a competitive total – with Nelson Odhiambo (2/30) the pick of the bowlers.

And exactly as on Friday, the African side slipped to 33/3, this time after a wicket each for Thandolwethu Mnyaka (1/25) and Werner Coetsee (1/12) as well as a run-out. Veteran Collins Obuya was also run out as he fell for one, leave the Kenyans on 38/4.

But Patel added exactly 50 with Gurdeep Singh (33) and another 61 with Odhiambo (17 not out) to put the away side top of the group.