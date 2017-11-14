Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn says he is “ready to go” after being included in the Titans squad for their T20 Challenge encounter against the Knights in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Steyn has not played since last year November when he injured his shoulder in a Test against Australia.

The paceman, who is four wickets away from becoming South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, has urged fans not to expect him to be bowling at his best from the start.

Steyn said on the Titans’ website: “I am ready to go. Yes, I haven’t played in a year, but there are no massive expectations. I am just looking forward to playing again and feeling part of the game.

“I’m not asking people to sit back and think I’m going to bowl at 150 km/ph and that I’m going to take five wickets. If I can get through the game with minimal damage in terms of economy rate and pick up a wicket or two that would be great.”

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson will be keeping a close eye on proceedings as Steyn makes his way back to full fitness as the speedster aims to be included in the national squad for the four-day day/night Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day.

If Steyn makes into the Titans playing XI on Wednesday, he could be up against destructive Proteas batsman David Miller.

Miller scored the fastest T20 International century against Bangladesh last month in Potchefstroom but Steyn has a plan to counter his international colleague.

Steyn said: “Dave’s a great batter – he’s not the kind of guy that comes out of the block and goes from ball one. Even when he scored the 100 against Bangladesh he offered up a few early chances – and he’ll tell you that himself.

“You need to put him under pressure in his first 10 to15 balls, and if he gets through that period you have to be good with your plans and execution because he can hit you wherever he wants to.”