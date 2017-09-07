Seamers dominate under clouds at Lord’s

England’s seamers made short work of the West Indies batting on day one of the decisive third Test bowling them out for 123 before England reached 46/4 by stumps.

Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat in a decision he may already rue.

Ben Stokes claimed career best figures 6/22 after Jimmy Anderson made the early inroads before lunch.

Only twenty overs were possible in the morning session with the West Indies grinding their way to 35/2 at the meal break with Anderson removing Kraigg Brathwaite (10) and Kyle Hope early on.

After the break Kieran Powell and Shai Hope (29) looked like they would bed in for a spell but the returning Toby Roland-Jones found the edge of the latters bat with Alastair Cook gratefully grasping the chance having dropped one earlier in the day.

Powell (39) would become Stokes’ first victim of the day without adding to the score as he hit one straight back to the bowler to depart for what would be the Windies’ top score leaving them 78/4.

And another one! Powell caught and bowled by Stokes

Jermaine Blackwood (1) was bowled while going on the slog with Roland-Jones tempting him with a fullish delivery and the rot had well and truly set in at 87/5.

Roston Chase provided some stubborn resistance facing 50 balls for his 18 but got an absolute peach from Stokes that he could do little to prevent from slamming into his stumps.

Stokes was in lethal form finding in-swing that would please England’s swing-king Anderson, although the veteran quick would probably have preferred if the allrounder left him the one wicket he needed to reach 500 in Test cricket.

But the Durham man was at his absolute best and would get Shane Dowrich (1) and Jason Holder cheaply before cleaning up tailenders Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel for a pair of ducks.

Stokes on 🔥! 6️⃣ in the innings for the Durham man and West Indies are all out for 123.

Devendra Bishoo was the last man standing on 13 not out.

Gabriel would nip out Mark Stoneman (1) cheaply with the under-pressure opener unable to resist having a nibble outside off.

In the gloom Roach was able to pry out Alastair Cook with one that just held its line then shaped away off the seam taking his edge through to Dowrich.

Tom Westley (8) was trapped leg before by Holder and skipper Joe Root advised him against the review which proved prudent as the decision would have stood.

Westley lbw bowled Holder – England 19-3

The West Indies really had their tails up as skipper removed skipper with Holder having Root (1) well caught at first slip by Powell who had to move sharply to his left.

Stokes (13*) and Dawid Malan (13*) were able to survive until bad light stopped play with England trailing by 77 runs with six wickets in hand.