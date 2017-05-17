South Africa ODI captain AB de Villiers has played down concerns about his batting form as he leads the Proteas on tour to England ahead of the Champions Trophy which starts next month.

De Villiers was not at his usual best for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during this season’s edition of the Indian Premier League, scoring 216 runs in nine matches.

The right-handed batsman started the tournament with a blistering 89 off 46 balls but tailed off after that and he also missed a few games through injury.

The Proteas will hope their skipper hits some runs with the willow when they take on England in a three-match series in the build-up to the Champions Trophy.

De Villiers told reporters ahead of the Proteas departure to the UK: “I’m not worried, I had a few decent knocks (in the IPL)… I started off really well and four games later I had a decent game again.

“I always felt in good form. I’m not too worried about it honestly, I’m really excited to move forward, I’m hitting the ball as well as ever so I think there are some big scores to come.”

The Proteas will face England in ODIs on 24, 27 and 29 May with the Champions Trophy set to start on 1 June.

South Africa have been grouped with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India for the tournament.

South Africa squad: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel