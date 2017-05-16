CSA unsure when Steyn will return

Cricket South Africa are unable to set a date for the return of fast bowler Dale Steyn who underwent surgery on an injured shoulder late last year.

The operation has been proclaimed a success but CSA are eager to ensure the player has made a full recovery in a bid to ensure his career longevity is preserved.

It had been reported that Steyn would turn out for the South Africa A team that will be touring England this winter but the quick has since been withdrawn.

Speaking from OR Tambo airport as the Proteas leave for their tour of England team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: "Dale's surgery was a resounding success and the bone has healed.

"The challenge is to get the shoulder stabilised and strengthened, and that's why there is a bit of delay with getting him on the park again.

"What the medical committee has decided is that we are not going to set an artificial deadline or timeline as to when he is going to be playing. We will wait for when he is ready. We are hopeful he will be ready some time during the home series."

Steyn has struggled for fitness for the last two years but will be eager to make his return to claim top spot on the Proteas all-time wicket-takers list with only Shaun Pollock ahead of him.