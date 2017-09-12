Fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to put himself in the frame to be selected in South Africa’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting later this month.

Steyn is expected to make his return from injury and play for the Titans in the first round of South Africa’s domestic first-class fixtures which starts on 19 September.

The 34-year-old Steyn, who is five wickets away from becoming the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker in Tests, has been on the sidelines since injuring his shoulder in a Test against Australia last November.

The paceman announced last month that he will returning to play his domestic cricket at the Titans after spending eight years with the Cape Cobras.

All the Proteas Test players will be available to their franchises for the four-day fixtures as it will be their only match preparation ahead of the first Test against the Tigers, which starts in Potchefstroom on 28 September.

The Titans could field a formidable bowling attack when they take on the Dolphins in Centurion with Steyn likely to be joined by fellow Proteas pacers Morne Morkel and Chris Morris.

Opening batsman Heino Kuhn will want to put in a big performance as he is under pressure to keep his Test place with domestic teammate Aiden Markram, who will captain a SA Invitational XI against the tourists next week, waiting in the wings.

New Proteas coach Ottis Gibson will arrive in the country on Monday, on the eve of the four-day fixtures, and will no doubt keep a close eye on performances with the Test squad set to be announced at the conclusion of those games.