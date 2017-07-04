Domingo confirms he has reapplied for coaching post

South Africa coach Russell Domingo hopes to continue in his job beyond the upcoming Test series in England, confirming that he has reapplied for his own post.

With his contract expiring next month, there had been speculation that Domingo had missed the deadline of 16 June to reapply for his position but he confirmed that he sent in his application and went for his interview.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed a five-man panel, which includes former national team coaches Eric Simons and Gary Kirsten, to oversee the process, conduct interviews with potential candidates and then recommend a coach to the board.

Domingo told Cricinfo on Monday: “I have forwarded my application form and I have gone through an interview. It’s a fantastic honour to work with this team.

“I’ve loved my time with it and hopefully, I can continue. If not, it’s in the best interests of the team.

“I’ve had a fantastic run and loved every single minute of it. It’s not my decision – it’s up to the board.”

Reports emerged last week that five other candidates have also applied for the Proteas coaching post.

Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana, Warriors mentor Malibongwe Maketa, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus and Rob Walter were among the applicants while the only oversees candidate was said to be West Indian Phil Simmons.