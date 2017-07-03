South Africa Test captain, Faf du Plessis, will miss the first Test match against England starting at Lord’s on Thursday due to family reasons.

Du Plessis returned home for the birth of his first child, but will be unable to return in time for the opening match of the four-Test series.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: “Faf’s wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK.

“The mother and baby have settled at home, but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week.”

Dean Elgar will captain the side in Du Plessis’ absence, and will become the 12th player since readmission to captain the South African Test team.

The 30-year-old Elgar led the Proteas in their three-day tour game against the England Lions that ended in a draw on Saturday.

Meanwhile, seam bowler Vernon Philander has been passed fit for the Lord’s Test after overcoming an ankle injury that he sustained while playing for Sussex in the County Championship.