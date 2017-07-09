South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is “heartbroken” that he has been banned for the second Test against England, according to teammate Temba Bavuma.

Rabada was suspended for one Test after picking up a fourth demerit point for swearing at England’s Ben Stokes after he dismissed the all-rounder on the first day of the ongoing Test at Lord’s.

Having previously picked up three demerit points for an altercation with Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella at home earlier this year, the 22-year-old Rabada will now miss the game at Trent Bridge in the four-match series.

Bavuma, who top-scored with 59 for the Proteas in the first innings at Lord’s told reporters on Saturday: “KG (Kagiso) is an emotional character – he didn’t purposely act like that, but he was fully aware of the consequences.

“He is quite heartbroken, because he feels he has let down the team. But we fully understand it happened in the heat of the moment.”

The good news for the Proteas is that a hand injury to Vernon Philander is not serious after scans revealed no fracture and captain Faf du Plessis has arrived in the UK and will be available for the second Test.