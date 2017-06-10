Kuhn, Klaasen shine as SA ‘A’ finally flourish

A magnificent, unbeaten double century from Heino Kuhn meant that South Africa ‘A’ finally had something to celebrate on their tour of England as they fought back strongly on Day Two of their four-day warm-up match against Hampshire in Southampton on Friday.

Having been plagued by rain for most of their trip, including the first day at the Ageas Bowl where only 13 overs were possible, the visitors recovered to post 370/7 declared. They then reduced the home side 18/2 by the close.

Kuhn was the star of the show as he carried his bat to score exactly 200 (291 balls, 25 fours) and looked untroubled against the pink ball. He led a magnificent recovery alongside Heinrich Klaasen, who made 103 (172 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes).

The pair put on 209 together for the sixth wicket after the South Africans found themselves in trouble at 126/5 early in the day.

They had resumed on 18/2 overnight and quickly lost Rudi Second (8), Jason Smith (14) and Khaya Zondo (6). Kuhn and Klaasen however, combined to take them to 335 together – the former completing his 22nd career hundred and the latter his eighth.

The declaration eventually arrived after 104.1 overs leaving the hosts six overs to face before stumps.

They began well enough as they went through the first four overs untroubled, but Dane Paterson struck a double blow in the fifth to leave his side well on top.

The fast bowler accounted for Tom Alsop (4) and Mason Crane (0) as the home side reached the close 352 runs behind.