Plenty of new winners at 2017 CSA Breakfast Awards

Cricket South Africa hosted its annual CSA Breakfast Awards where the stars of development cricket over the past 12 months were honoured in a ceremony in Johannesburg.

The Awards Breakfast commemorates the accomplishments of the growing talent in the country as CSA continues to drive its vision of making cricket a truly national sport of winners and accessible to all.

Joseph Ngqasa received the KFC Mini-Cricket Coach of the Year honours after another sterling year of coaching in his school, Nomandi Junior Secondary in Port St. Johns in the Eastern Cape. His drive and campaigning with parents and community members saw his school win the KFC Mini-Cricket Kids vs Proteas competition in the Kei region for the second year running, giving his players the opportunity to play against their heroes, the Proteas in a match hosted at the Khaya Majola Oval in Mthatha. The coach’s efforts, not only in introducing the game to youngsters in his school, but surrounding schools and growing the inter-schools competition in his area made him a more than worthy recipient this year.

Rising young star and Coca-Cola South Africa Under-19s captain, Wiaan Mulder, won the Coca-Cola U19 Cricketer of the Year trophy for the second year running.

The all-rounder from Gauteng had a solid year with both bat and ball for his country, scoring 442 runs in 14 innings – five of those in Youth Tests and nine in Youth ODIs. He also claimed 23 wickets at the outstanding average of 15.91. The 19-year-old also went on to make his franchise debut for the bizhub Highveld Lions in 2016/17 and has been named in the South Africa ‘A’ four-day team to tour England in June.

But unlike last year when Mulder walked away with three of the big prizes, there were other big achievers at the ceremony such as Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament, Ruan de Swardt, a teammate of Mulder’s in the most recent SA U19s squad and one of his closest friends.

De Swardt became one of only 13 young individuals to have represented both the South African Schools cricket and rugby teams when he turned out for Northerns this season. The all-rounder shone with both bat and ball, claiming 17 wickets and scoring 173 runs.

The Coca-Cola Schools T20 Cricketer of the Year gong was shared by Craig Meier and Matthew Erasmus of Gauteng.

CSA vice-president Thabang Moroe was the keynote speaker at the awards and praised all the winners as well as those that helped them get there for their efforts over the past year.

He said: “Congratulations not only to all our award winners but also to all those unsung heroes who work so tirelessly behind the scenes without any reward other than the knowledge that they have completed a job well done. It is indeed an occasion for good cheer and camaraderie as much as a salute to our acknowledged champions.”

Other winners at the awards included Momentum National Club Championships Player of the Tournament, Heinrich Klaasen, CSA Women’s Provincial Cricketer of the Year Angelique Taai, Pitchvision Semi-professional Coach of the Year, Mar Charlton, Pitchvision RPC and Hubs Coach of the Year, Sifiso Mbili, Sunfoil Cup Three-Day Cricketer of the Year, Pieter Malan and CSA Provincial One-Day Cricketer of the Year, Devon Conway.

Apilile Mapekula was named KFC Mini-Cricket Co-Ordinator of the Year, while Gareth Oliver of Jeppe CC claimed the inaugural Multiply T20 Community Cup Cricketer of the Year award.

CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat added: “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate all our winners in this 26th year of our existence. I also wish to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the many people who work so hard behind the scenes, including our commercial partners, my own staff and those of our Members. I want to also make special mention of our volunteers, for it is their loyal and passionate service that makes cricket world-class in our country.”

The Awards Breakfast will be followed by the 2017 CSA Awards, which will be held in Johannesburg later this evening.

Fans will be able to follow all of the live action across CSA’s online social platforms www.facebook.com/cricketsouthafrica; www.twitter.com/officialcsa and Instagram (@cricket_south_africa), the official hash tag for the event is #CSAawards17.

2017 CSA Breakfast Awards winners

KFC MINI-CRICKET COACH OF THE YEAR

Joseph Ngqasa (Kei Cricket)

KFC MINI CRICKET CO-ORDINATOR OF THE YEAR

Apilile Mapekula

CSA U15 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Ruan Terblance (Boland)

CSA U17 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Hermann Rolfes (Northerns)

CSA LEARNERS WITH SPECIAL EDUCATION NEEDS PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Bee Yogan Swartz (Steinhal SOS)

CSA GIRLS U19 PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Shania-Lee Swart (Mpumalanga)

COCA-COLA KHAYA MAJOLA CRICKET WEEK PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)

COCA-COLA U19 CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Wiaan Mulder (Gauteng)

COCA-COLA SCHOOLS T20 CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Craig Meier & Matthew Erasmus (Gauteng)

CSA BLIND CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Buhle Bidhla (Gauteng)

CSA DEAF CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Shamiel Howley (WP)

MULTIPLY T20 COMMUNITY CUP CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Gareth Oliver (Jeppe CC)

CSA RURAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Duvan Grobbelaar (Mpumalanga)

MOMENTUM NATIONAL CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Heinrich Klaasen (Assupol Tuks)

CSA STUDENT CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Lungi Ngidi (University of Pretoria)

PITCHVISION SEMI-PROFESSIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Charlton (Northerns)

PITCHVISION RPC AND HUBS COACH OF THE YEAR

Sifiso Clive Mbili (Imbali Hub)

CSA WOMEN’S PROVINCIAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Angelique Taai (Border)

CSA PROVINCIAL ONE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Grant Thomson (Northerns)

SUNFOIL CUP THREE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Pieter Malan (Western Province)

CSA GROUNDSMAN OF THE YEAR

Evan Flint

CSA SCORERS ASSOCIATION OF THE YEAR

Gauteng

CSA FAIRPLAY AWARD

Multiply Titans